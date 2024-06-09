BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Punt Gun Is Unleashed
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
101 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
206 views • 11 months ago

The Punt gun is a very oversized shotgun that waterfowl hunters would use, mounted onto their boats (or punts) during the 19th and early 20th centuries. They were usually too big to be carried by one person when hunting but could be operated quite easily by someone when the gun was mounted on a boat.

Watch Scott from Kentucky Ballistics, as he shows off the most powerful shotgun in the world. This is a hoot!


Video Source:

Kentucky Ballistics


Closing Theme Music:

'Go Beyond' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Kentucky Ballistics or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

eh sun19:36

Keywords
shotgunblack powderhuntingpunt gunhunting gun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy