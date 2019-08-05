.308 Winchester, 168gr BTHP SMK, Australian Outback (ADI) Review

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GO BOGO: http://bit.ly/2Y7blQU
PSA 12.5" upper: http://bit.ly/2KlVXuY
Test Gun(s):PSA PA-10 G2, 12.5" barrel, CZ 557 UCS, 16" barrel, TC Compass, 22" barrel
Chronograph: Pro Chronopal Chronograph
Test Taken: 12 Feet
Round Used: 7.62 NATO, 145gr FMJ, Australian Outback (ADI), F4 Ball
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* * The information presented in these videos is technical and educational in nature. All safety precautions are followed. Imitation or the use of anything demonstrated in my videos is done AT YOUR OWN RISK. This video is not an attempt to sell you a good or service. I am not a gun shop and DO NOT sell or deal in Firearms. Such a practice is heavily regulated and subject to applicable laws. I DO NOT sell parts, magazines, or firearms.
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