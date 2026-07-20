Deep Purple The Band That Tried to Break Your Ears

🎸 They didn't just play music... they tried to make you *feel* every single note.





Deep Purple once earned the reputation of being the **world's loudest band**, with concerts so intense they became the stuff of rock legend. But was it simply about being louder than everyone else, or did they change live rock forever?





The truth behind their unbelievable story is even more fascinating than the rumors.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover how Deep Purple made music history.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Vz1Mvef6mpbOEnFEDH4et?si=cb110e2a9bd64bb9





#deeppurple

#classicrock

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#RockLegends

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