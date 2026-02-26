Pedophile-run US to collapse with 'no moral fitness' after Epstein saga - so many congressmen were ok with the Zionists killing children in Gaza, because they were pedophiles - Diane Sare

Pedophile-run US to collapse with 'no moral fitness' after Epstein saga — US politician

💬 "We have too many people who say, well, no one is gonna be prosecuted [for the crimes in the Epstein files]… If that is your position, then that means you are prepared to see the end of the United States," politician Diane Sare (Lyndon LaRouche candidate for President 2028) predicts.

In this case, the US "will have lost moral fitness to survive," she explains.

🔊 Now it’s clear that the reason so many US congressmen were ok with the Zionists killing children in Gaza was because they were pedophiles, Sare adds.