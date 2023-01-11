American Sunrise Wed Jan 11, 2023 God Raising the Dead

God Raised Damar Hamlin From The Dead Hamlin Alive and Speaking Thankful for the love and those who prayed for him.

Biden's Classified Documents, IRS Set Up to Laundry Money For the Wealthy to Counterfeit Federal Reserve Fake Money, They have no Money which is gold and silver coins. We the people confess and repent of using their counterfeited Money. America Money. We only use Our own gold and silver United States coins. Bible James 5

American Sunrise Praise and Affirm Your Child In Who They Are!American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates Jan. 11th, 2023

With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.

https://americasvoice.news/playlists/american-sunrise/

Not Amazon: Amazing Places to shop see below Patriot sponsors

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sunday 5:00-6:00pm

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV

politics, gospel, ed henry, be bold, american sunrise, karyn turk, real american voice, terrance bates, counterfeit money laundering fiat dollars, classified documents, China, Penn/Biden Building SCIF, God, cincinnati, ohio, bills, bengals, raise the dead, damar hamlin