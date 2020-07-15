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Tyrants HATE This 500 Year Old Trick for Ending Tyranny
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28 views • July 15, 2020
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37151
Keith Knight of Don't Tread on Anyone interviews James Corbett about The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude, the 16th century treatise on tyranny and obedience by Étienne de La Boétie. James and Keith highlight some of the book's key insights and detail how they apply every much to our situation today as they did when they were written.
https://mises.org/library/politics-obedience-discourse-voluntary-servitude
Keith Knight of Don't Tread on Anyone interviews James Corbett about The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude, the 16th century treatise on tyranny and obedience by Étienne de La Boétie. James and Keith highlight some of the book's key insights and detail how they apply every much to our situation today as they did when they were written.
https://mises.org/library/politics-obedience-discourse-voluntary-servitude
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