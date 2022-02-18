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Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
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89 views • February 18, 2022
Freedom Talk series with Dr.Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus.
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
Original title: Freedom Talk 6 with Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus
On February 9, 2022, I participated in the latest discussion of the Freedom Talk series with Dr.Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus. Please enjoy it and share it with your friends.
Dr.TomCowan - 8759 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2qvzrY3lgP4/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
Original title: Freedom Talk 6 with Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus
On February 9, 2022, I participated in the latest discussion of the Freedom Talk series with Dr.Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus. Please enjoy it and share it with your friends.
Dr.TomCowan - 8759 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2qvzrY3lgP4/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
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