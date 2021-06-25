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WEF and Bil Gates mRNA Birthrates Depopulation via Snakebite [24.06.2021]
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33 views • June 25, 2021
World Economic Forum (WEF)
15 Jun 2021 - Darrell Bricker
Global CEO, Public Affairs, Ipsos
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/birthrates-declining-global-fertility-decline-empty-planet-covid-19-urbanization-migration-population/
TruthFlix
1291 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QwDUp8aGEZxG/
23 views Jun 24, 2021
TruthFlix
13.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ffSxKHoQ4ac
15 Jun 2021 - Darrell Bricker
Global CEO, Public Affairs, Ipsos
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/birthrates-declining-global-fertility-decline-empty-planet-covid-19-urbanization-migration-population/
TruthFlix
1291 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QwDUp8aGEZxG/
23 views Jun 24, 2021
TruthFlix
13.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ffSxKHoQ4ac
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