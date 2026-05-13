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3rd time’s a charm? US cooking up new OP targeting Iran’s nuke capabilities - Fox talking head said
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Third time’s a charm? US cooking up new op targeting Iran’s nuke capabilities

➡️ TACO’s blustering has hit new heights, as a new wave of hostilities in Iran is being weighed. Operation Sledgehammer — what Fox News claims is the new op’s name — is once again aimed at ensuring “Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon.”

➡️ Operation Sledgehammer, if launched, would mark the third US military campaign in Iran since February — which seems to have fallen short of their objectives.

➡️ The Don has also ignored the reported losses from these missions, along with the mounting threats of escalation. Meanwhile, the IRGC has reportedly made huge gains against American military assets in the region, and US interception munitions are said to have depleted by nearly half.

Adding:

Meet D-PECHE: DARPA's plan to hack the epigenetic code

📌 DARPA has announced a competition called "DNA–Protein Engineering of Epigenetic Chemistry" (D-PECHE) to develop technologies for controlling the epigenetic code of living cells. The published document reads like a blueprint for science-fiction-level technology. The Pentagon is creating a biological API—an application programming interface for controlling the human body.

Here’s what you need to know:

🌏 To understand what agency is talking about, imagine our DNA as the hard drive containing the source code. Changing it means permanently rewriting the code. This leaves rough traces, is irreversible, and is easily detected by any genetic test.

🌏 But there is epigenetics. This is the "software" that decides which genes to turn on and which to turn off. Epigenetics doesn't alter the letters of DNA; instead, it places "accents" above them—chemical markers.

🌏 DARPA requests technologies to create new, non-natural chemical markers, as well as molecular mechanisms to "write" and "erase" them. Moreover, they are categorically uninterested in standard natural mechanisms like methylation. They want an entirely new, artificial chemical alphabet. Why?

🌏 The answer lies in the "Overview" section, where the military outlines its goals: "cognitive enhancement" and "counteracting biological threats and environmental factors." In other words, they want the ideal, but temporary, super-soldier.

🌏 Before a high-stakes mission, a soldier receives an injection of a "writer" enzyme. This enzyme applies artificial epigenetic markers—temporarily silencing genes for fear, fatigue, and pain sensitivity, while activating genes that boost resistance to radiation or chemical weapons.

🌏 The soldier then operates at the very edge of human performance. Back at base, an "eraser" enzyme wipes all artificial markers clean. The body resets to its original state—avoiding nervous burnout and metabolic fallout.

🌏 DARPA insists on non-natural markers for one reason: stealth. If a soldier is captured or their biomaterials are compromised, a standard genetic test reveals nothing—the genome looks pristine. Without knowing exactly which exotic molecule to search for, the modification is invisible.

🌏 But the Americans have a problem, and they admit it: the "cellular antivirus." Our cells constantly scan DNA for damage via the BER repair system. When a foreign chemical marker is detected, the cell assumes a mutation—and self-destructs. DARPA now seeks scientists who can outwit this natural defense, tricking cells into accepting foreign "software" as their own.

@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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