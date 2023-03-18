Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Founder/CEO of America First News Joshua Feuerstein prayed on behalf of America First News and the American people for Mr. Miles Guo, GTV, and all members of the NFSC
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2bsurl73c2

03/17/2023 Founder/CEO of America First News Joshua Feuerstein prayed on behalf of America First News and the American people for Mr. Miles Guo, GTV, and all members of the NFSC: that Heavenly Father would touch Mr. Guo and his case, and that the CCP's evil plans would be exposed and to give freedom back to Mr. Miles Guo and all the Chinese people.


03/17/2023 美国第一新闻网的创始人、首席执行官乔舒亚·费尔斯坦代表美国第一新闻网和美国人民为郭文贵先生、GTV、以及新中国联邦全体成员进行祈祷：祈祷天父护佑郭先生及其案件，并将中共的邪恶计划进行曝光，将自由赐还给郭文贵先生以及中国人民。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket