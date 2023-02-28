Former US Mercenary in Ukraine talks War Crimes and CIA Involvement - 022723

RT brings you an exclusive interview with former US mercenary John McIntyre, who signed up for the Ukrainian army at the start of the conflict, and later defected to Russia. He shares his experiences on alleged atrocities by the Ukrainian forces, and the direct role of the US in the conflict.
