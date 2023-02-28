Create New Account
Former US Mercenary in Ukraine talks War Crimes and CIA Involvement - 022723
273 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

RT brings you an exclusive interview with former US mercenary John McIntyre, who signed up for the Ukrainian army at the start of the conflict, and later defected to Russia. He shares his experiences on alleged atrocities by the Ukrainian forces, and the direct role of the US in the conflict.

I'm sharing this video from RT on Rumble
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

