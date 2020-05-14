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How to Treat a Flu Like Infection with Ozone Therapy
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85 views • May 14, 2020
How to treat a flu like infection with ozone treatments at home:
This is an approach I successfully used on myself and on my Dad many times. A few years ago my Dad used to work in China for a year and a half and he would come back home sick every time. I used the following three step process to get him health again:
1. Match the health issue with the right ozone treatment.
Example #1: if the infection is in your sinuses, use nasal insufflations, ear insufflations, and Breathing Ozone Bubbled Through Olive Oil to treat it. Example #2: if the infection is in your lungs, then do the Olive OIl Breathing and do ozone sauna.
2. Do the ozone treatments in an intense fashion
Getting rid of an active infection means work, time, and effort. Be prepared to have to do multiple ozone treatments per day throughout the day. At the end of the day you want to feel better than the evening before.
3. Do the ozone treatments for a long enough time. Do them multiple times a day, day after day until all symptoms resolve. Don’t take breaks. Keep at it until you have restored your health.
Get the ozone deal of the century, for a limited time only: https://thepowerofozone.com/ama
**************************
Subscribe to my newsletter: https://thepowerofozone.com/NEWS
Website: https://thepowerofozone.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepowerofmeat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofozone/posts/
***************************
This is an approach I successfully used on myself and on my Dad many times. A few years ago my Dad used to work in China for a year and a half and he would come back home sick every time. I used the following three step process to get him health again:
1. Match the health issue with the right ozone treatment.
Example #1: if the infection is in your sinuses, use nasal insufflations, ear insufflations, and Breathing Ozone Bubbled Through Olive Oil to treat it. Example #2: if the infection is in your lungs, then do the Olive OIl Breathing and do ozone sauna.
2. Do the ozone treatments in an intense fashion
Getting rid of an active infection means work, time, and effort. Be prepared to have to do multiple ozone treatments per day throughout the day. At the end of the day you want to feel better than the evening before.
3. Do the ozone treatments for a long enough time. Do them multiple times a day, day after day until all symptoms resolve. Don’t take breaks. Keep at it until you have restored your health.
Get the ozone deal of the century, for a limited time only: https://thepowerofozone.com/ama
**************************
Subscribe to my newsletter: https://thepowerofozone.com/NEWS
Website: https://thepowerofozone.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepowerofmeat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofozone/posts/
***************************
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