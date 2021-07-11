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George Carlin & Monty Python on the Word Fuck Plus every time they said fuck in ‘Breaking Bad’ [EXPLICIT CONTENT]
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17 views • July 11, 2021
Included is the Monty Python animated talk on the history of the word ‘FUCK’ and its roots plus I put the every time they said fuck in ‘Breaking Bad’. Enjoy this one folks ;-)
Just a fun comedy routine I thought you folks would enjoy. This relates to the last video I just uploaded on this subject that was performed by SAHARA & BIG DADDY
Check the link here:
WTF IS GOIN' ON HERE? - SAHARA & BIG DADDY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vfepYhMyyJfZ/
NOW Go give these folks some love at their YouTube Channel:
Sahara Piksie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIxnQpQ5GdcuHsaEN6QaJQ
Oh What A Wonderful Feeling. Oh What A Wonderful Day Folks ;-)
Enjoy ‘The Summer of Joy’.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Just a fun comedy routine I thought you folks would enjoy. This relates to the last video I just uploaded on this subject that was performed by SAHARA & BIG DADDY
Check the link here:
WTF IS GOIN' ON HERE? - SAHARA & BIG DADDY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vfepYhMyyJfZ/
NOW Go give these folks some love at their YouTube Channel:
Sahara Piksie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIxnQpQ5GdcuHsaEN6QaJQ
Oh What A Wonderful Feeling. Oh What A Wonderful Day Folks ;-)
Enjoy ‘The Summer of Joy’.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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