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Sick Satanic Pedo LGBTQIA+ Teachers: 'We Come For Your Kids' [26.04.2022]
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30 views • April 30, 2022
Original title: Ok, Groomer! Compilation of Videos Unearthed of Very Stable LGBTQIA+2&!XYZ#
Comments:
' This is the most disgusting thing. No person has the right to push anyone, especially children into a conversation that is adult. I lost a job because I went off on a man using the women's bathroom. The company said that he had the right to use which ever bathroom he identified with. I had no protection. So, I told them they wasn't protecting me I would protect myself and I wouldn't be responsible for my actions if he came in on me. They said, "You know you are threatening him in front of HR and 2 supervisors". I said, "I understand exactly what I'm saying and understand that I will pee in the bushes before I pee in a bathroom with a man. I peed in the bushes!!!.
' Why those beings can be teachers? This is really disturbing'
'I am going to tell every child I meet that I am heterosexual; doesn't that sound a bit stupid?'
'It’s alarming that we are at this point in human evolution where we feel it’s our need to bring our marital and spousal problems to work our children have no business knowing about your sexual deviance or preferences'
'How about teachers keep their personal business to themselves and the students doing the same thing?'
Note: Many Danish 'freedom Fighters' support the satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda - Documented!
And they don't even hide, no they write and talk proudly about it in public.
And really many people as politicians, public opinion makers and 'independent' media are also sick sexually derailed, it is in MSM almost daily. You want proof ? Here's some and I have many more...
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
1,922 views Apr 26, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t2Vk9hPAU-I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Comments:
' This is the most disgusting thing. No person has the right to push anyone, especially children into a conversation that is adult. I lost a job because I went off on a man using the women's bathroom. The company said that he had the right to use which ever bathroom he identified with. I had no protection. So, I told them they wasn't protecting me I would protect myself and I wouldn't be responsible for my actions if he came in on me. They said, "You know you are threatening him in front of HR and 2 supervisors". I said, "I understand exactly what I'm saying and understand that I will pee in the bushes before I pee in a bathroom with a man. I peed in the bushes!!!.
' Why those beings can be teachers? This is really disturbing'
'I am going to tell every child I meet that I am heterosexual; doesn't that sound a bit stupid?'
'It’s alarming that we are at this point in human evolution where we feel it’s our need to bring our marital and spousal problems to work our children have no business knowing about your sexual deviance or preferences'
'How about teachers keep their personal business to themselves and the students doing the same thing?'
Note: Many Danish 'freedom Fighters' support the satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda - Documented!
And they don't even hide, no they write and talk proudly about it in public.
And really many people as politicians, public opinion makers and 'independent' media are also sick sexually derailed, it is in MSM almost daily. You want proof ? Here's some and I have many more...
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
1,922 views Apr 26, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t2Vk9hPAU-I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Keywords
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