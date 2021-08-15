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Ancient War Cry
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44 views • August 15, 2021
All Strength and Courage for the Glory of Our God! All Strength for HIM in the face of sure death! A tensing of all a soldiers muscles. We are in a position to see souls set free! Your knuckles, spiritually, should turn white and you should find yourself gritting your teeth.
No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.
II Timothy 2: 4 New King James
No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.
II Timothy 2: 4 New King James
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