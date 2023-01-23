https://gettr.com/post/p23ojd8dc2c



2023.01.02 It’s game-over for the CCP members who have been jabbed. The NFSC (New Federal State of China) will not only sweep the battlefield, but will also erect the beacon of new hope for humanity on the battlefield. The Whistleblower Movement will develop those who truly believe in the Whistleblower Movement into elites and rare talents. It will be an amazing process to see the cream rising to the top.共产党这些打疫苗的都结束了，新中国联邦不但要打扫战场，还要在这个战场上建造出人类的新希望的灯塔。爆料革命会把真正的信爆料革命的人锻造成人类的精英和奇才，同时爆料革命淘汰的过程也很精彩。

