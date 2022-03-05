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Russians intervene in Ukraine on humanitarian mission - check it out
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211 views • March 05, 2022
Open minds are eager to see and hear two sides of major events in order to make intelligent decisions and decide for themselves what is really going on.
Here is a side that the CIA News Network (CNN) and their highly developed "Operation Mockingbird" do not want you to consider.
Here is a side that the CIA News Network (CNN) and their highly developed "Operation Mockingbird" do not want you to consider.
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