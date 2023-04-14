www.scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Valentín de la asociación de Derechos Humanos de Mondragón. Hablaremos del software libre
¿Es lo mismo el código abierto que el software libre?
¿Cuánto me cuesta todo mi software?
Linux un sistema operativo de código abierto y libre para todos los ordenadores.
El mayor problema de seguridad: el usuario.
El navegador TOR la base para el anonimato en la red.647119:17
y algunos temas más (14 de abril 2023)
