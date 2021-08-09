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Vax-Spike Protein; Dr.DavidMartin Patents Filed Years Ago, Fauci, CDC, Reiner Fuellmich
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506 views • August 09, 2021
Dr. David Martin goes into great painstaking detail about various patent filings by Dr. Fauci, for Chapel Hill, N.C., His discussion with Reiner Fuellmich is very exact in his using a timeline to show pre-meditated planning of the spike protein, and various other aspects of Sars/Sars-Cov2. The beauty of patent filings is that they prove (in a court of law) that this whole scheme was planned long ago, and Dr. Martin lays out the patent #'s, times, and related events which point to a pattern of collusion, and conspiracy planning supporting numerous RICO violations. (Racketeering-Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act).
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