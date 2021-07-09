The Chinese Communist Party oppresses the Chinese People On All Fronts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Abstract: The New Federal State of China, Rachel introduces ‘lying flat’ which is the most popular movement in mainland China among Chinese younger generation currently. Also reveals the horrible forced abortion stories, a part of the so-called One Child Policy had murdered 400 million Chinese lives, 80% of them were little girls, as well as how the healthcare took away the majority of life savings from Chinese rural population.