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- ABSOLUTE PROOF - The Election Was Stolen - Joe is China's Man - Mike Lindell
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200 views • February 05, 2021
Repeat a lie long enough and it becomes the truth. That it is the strategy of the MSM and the Dems when they say there is no proof of election fraud. Eventually they hope even Trump voters will believe it. DON'T BE FOOLED. Here Mike Lindell reveals all the proof anyone will ever need. Courts refused to see the evidence, there was no judgement on the evidence. Here it ALL is. Make your own judgement.
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