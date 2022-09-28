THE NEW BODY SOUL BIOLOGY (ENGLISH VOICE OVER) DR STEFAN LANKA

Biologist and marine biologist Dr. Stefan Lanka tells us the history of virology. He refutes previous knowledge about genetics, virology and cell theory. As a virologist, he looked into the previous concepts and understood that they are not correct. Most people believe in a terror biology in which our own molecules turn against ourselves and only want to kill and that can spread. Lanka refutes this misconception.

The lecture was recorded on January 21, 2022.

Translated and edited by Northern Tracey & John Blaid. English voice over: Steve Falconer, Spacebusters

With special thanks to Ilsedora Laker for help with GNM terminology

