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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - MARCH 2, 2021 (MIRROR)
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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70 views • March 03, 2021
Mar 2, 2021

Courtesy of TruNews


Del Bigtree says, “This vaccine doesn’t stop Covid; they’re going to have to admit that at some point.” David Knight cracks on Fauci, "This is a guy who’s been running a numbers racket on us for the last year.

Children’s Health Defense says vaccine injuries climbed by nearly 4,000 in one week. Pat Gray has two incredible examples of how the sheeple are losing their minds over Covid vaccines.

On 'Corona Crazy, ‘it’s a vaccine zombie wrap!’

On ‘Commie Crackdown,’ Dan Bongino’s never been funnier, he says, “Thanks Biden: China gives US diplomats “anal” covid tests “in error.”

https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-2-2021
Keywords
russiavaccine injuriesdavid knightchinadan bonginodel bigtreefauciforced vaccinationschildrens health defensecovidanal swabscorona crazycommie crackdown
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