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Is Donald Trump the Enemy of Our Freedom?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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Is Donald Trump the Enemy of Our Freedom?

with Jacob Hornberger, J.D., founder, The Future of Freedom Foundation

www.fff.org

 

According to Jacob Hornberger, Donald Trump and his national-security establishment have acted in ways that undermine freedom and harm the American people. He argues that U.S. policies carried out under the “war on drugs” and “war on terrorism” have led to killings at sea and aggressive actions abroad, including targeting Nicolás Maduro and engaging with his regime. Hornberger portrays these actions as part of a broader pattern of interventionism and coercive foreign policy.

 

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Hornberger also criticizes Trump for failing to follow through on promises to limit foreign wars, instead supporting military action alongside allies such as Israel and expanding enforcement policies on immigration within the United States. Domestically, he contends that Trump has continued policies that grow government power, including support for entitlement programs, federal economic controls, and the Federal Reserve, while allowing national debt and deficits to rise significantly.

 

Ultimately, Hornberger raises deeper questions about the root of America’s problems—whether they stem from Trump himself or from the structure of the U.S. political system. Drawing on his background as a border-area attorney and longtime critic of federal policy, he argues that Americans should reflect on the nation’s direction and consider fundamental changes to restore liberty, peace, and prosperity.

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trumpfreedomfederal reservejacob hornberger
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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