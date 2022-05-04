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Shanghai China May 2nd in Lockdown Actual Real Raw Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn
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60 views • May 04, 2022
Shanghai China May 2nd in Lockdown Actual Real Raw Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn
3个老司机
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66zo-pnkIRQ&;t
实拍疫情封城下的上海：冷冷清清的海宁路|四川北路|海伦西路|骑行街景|CYCLING IN SHANGHAI|
Real shot of Shanghai under the lockdown of the epidemic: the deserted Haining Road | Sichuan North Road | Hailun West Road | Cycling Street View | CYCLING IN SHANGHAI
3个老司机
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66zo-pnkIRQ&;t
实拍疫情封城下的上海：冷冷清清的海宁路|四川北路|海伦西路|骑行街景|CYCLING IN SHANGHAI|
Real shot of Shanghai under the lockdown of the epidemic: the deserted Haining Road | Sichuan North Road | Hailun West Road | Cycling Street View | CYCLING IN SHANGHAI
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