4/12/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson】In the past decades, the CCP has changed America, which has failed to change the CCP. If communism is not eliminated in the United States, it will not be able to defend Taiwan!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #takedowntheCCP #NFSC
4/12/2023 【妮可参加Winn Tucson节目】在过去的几十年里，中共改变了美国，而美国却没有改变中共；如果不将共产主义在美国消灭，美国将无法捍卫台湾！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦
