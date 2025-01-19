Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades deploying amidst a massive public turnout during the handover of three Israeli female prisoners as part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal - part 3

Footage shows Al-Qassam Brigades deploying amidst a massive public turnout during the handover of three Israeli female prisoners as part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal.

This from ZeroHedge, on the 18th. Netanyahu Says Trump "Emphasized" To Him That The Gaza Ceasefire Is "Temporary" - From article link below:

Among Netanyahu's most provocative words on Saturday was his claim that he has the support of President-elect Trump in the scenario Israel feels it must abandon the ceasefire and keep fighting. He says he has Trump's full backing to resume the war, and has claimed further that Trump too agreed that the truce is just "temporary".

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-says-trump-emphasized-him-gaza-ceasefire-temporary