PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Preppers

Video going over a more detailed survival rule of 3s so you & your family can be PROactive and take care of yourself during any kind of natural &/or man-made natural disaster.

To be able to control your schedule and afford all the self-reliance items you need to be more independent & have more peace of mind by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid



For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit



https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

Since the best prepping advice is actually to have great physical & mental health, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp, visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

To protect your home, vehicles (except EVs), solar panels, & other electronics from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs), visit:

https://tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection

or apply any of the below USD$50 off coupon codes:

ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

DANNYZEN

when checking-out at:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

To learn about EMPs, watch videos at:

tinyurl.com/empfordummies

For EMP-protected home, portable, & commercial LFP batteries, visit my shortened 7% off GridDown affiliate link at:

https://griddown.com/?coupon=onehouseoffthegrid

You can also get a 7% discount by applying coupon code:

onehouseoffthegrid

at checkout

For the world's FIRST & ONLY EMP-hardened portable solar generators, visit my shortened InergyTek referral link at:

https://tinyurl.com/GeneratorWithEMPprotection