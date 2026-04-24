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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Preppers
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Video going over a more detailed survival rule of 3s so you & your family can be PROactive and take care of yourself during any kind of natural &/or man-made natural disaster.

To be able to control your schedule and afford all the self-reliance items you need to be more independent & have more peace of mind by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid

For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

Since the best prepping advice is actually to have great physical & mental health, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp, visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

To protect your home, vehicles (except EVs), solar panels, & other electronics from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs), visit:

https://tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection

or apply any of the below USD$50 off coupon codes:

ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

DANNYZEN

when checking-out at:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

To learn about EMPs, watch videos at:

tinyurl.com/empfordummies

For EMP-protected home, portable, & commercial LFP batteries, visit my shortened 7% off GridDown affiliate link at:

https://griddown.com/?coupon=onehouseoffthegrid

You can also get a 7% discount by applying coupon code:

onehouseoffthegrid

at checkout

For the world's FIRST & ONLY EMP-hardened portable solar generators, visit my shortened InergyTek referral link at:

https://tinyurl.com/GeneratorWithEMPprotection

Keywords
preppingself relianceelectromagnetic pulsesolar flareoff grid livingcoronal mass ejectionemp strike
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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