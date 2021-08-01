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5G-AI Makes Life&Death Dicisions For You Without Emotion
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202 views • August 01, 2021
When people open their eyes wider and see 5G for what it really is and when people realize that Internet or Phone Speeds are no faster or better than Yesterday; and too,, when the numbers of bodies due to 5G Emfs rise high enough, then maybe some will think about the future of mankind-
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