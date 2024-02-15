Create New Account
Arizona Sheriff: There are people who don't love America mixed in with gotaways
Arizona Sheriff: There are people who don't love America mixed in with gotaways. Pinal County Sheriff and Arizona Senate candidate Mark Lamb discusses whether Arizona is the epicenter of the border crisis and the threat against U.S. national security.


https://x.com/sherifflamb1/status/1757598668432253340?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

