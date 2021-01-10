ELECTION THEFT. THE LEONARDO SATELLITE: POSSIBLE VEHICLE?

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SOme background on the Italian Military and Aerospace Contractor, Leonardo. They have had and still have numerous military and civilian contracts with the US government. They also have additional construc tion sites in the US. The satellite probably has a certain designation in the Leonardo family of devices.
Article about the steal.https://tomorrowsnews.net/2021/01/05/italian-defense-contractor-leonardo-satellites-used-in-us-election-hacking-ex-cia-bradley-johnson/
Official company sites: https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/land/communications/satellite-communication-systems
https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/home
Quick estimate of $ brought in by the Italians: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/10/top-10-defense-contractors-in-the-world.html