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Lanzamiento Masivo de 5G en EUA con el DOBLE de potencia
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10 views • March 03, 2022
Hoy 19 de Enero, 2022 hay un lanzamiento masivo de 5G en Estados Unidos. En una carta abierta firmada por los CEO de las Aerolíneas más grandes de EUA, se le pide al gobierno del Presidente Joe Biden que posponga este lanzamiento por parte de AT&T y Verizon, ya que posa un serio riesgo de seguridad.
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