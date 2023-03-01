FOC Show: Quantum is Advancing at an Accelerating Rate... and it's either really good, or REALLY bad! - Clay Clark Interview
The “UNCANCELABLE” Clay Clark
CBDCs | How Will CBDCs Work? | "I Was Jay Walking and All of a Sudden I Got a Fine On My WeChat." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v233wgs-cbdcs-how-will-cbdcs-work-i-was-jay-walking-and-all-of-a-sudden-i-got-a-fin.html
CBDCs | "The (CBDCs) Vaccine Passports Really Are the Last Step. Once the CBDC Vaccine Passports Are Accepted There Is No More Choice." - Naomi Wolf - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v233o5s-cbdcs-the-cbdcs-vaccine-passports-really-are-the-last-step..html
The Great Reset Goal Is to Get Their Technology Under Your Skin
The Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content
POINT #1 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - VIDEO CLIP #1 https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html
POINT #2 - Can They Use the Shots to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/
POINT #3 - Can They Use Their Vaccine Passports to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Why Was the Epstein and Gates Funded MIT Lab Working On th Creation of Vaccine Passports and a Specialized Invisible Dye, Delivered Along with a Vaccine, Could Enable “On-Patient” Storage - READ
https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project
VIDEO CLIP #2 - https://rumble.com/v21wz8g-digital-health-passports-lets-have-a-digital-health.html
POINT #4 - Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/
POINT #5 - WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - READ - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
***********************************************
Quantum Computer (Beast) Powers CERN
CBDCs | What Will Patent #US20120250948A1 Be Used For? System and Method for Biometric Identification using Ultraviolet (UV) Image Data - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v21w2su-cbdcs-what-will-patent-us20120250948a1-be-used-for.html
Watch This - Yuval Noah Harari | Klaus Schwab & Great Reset Lead Advisor | "What Do We Do with Billions of Useless Humans?" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v221fqi-yuval-noah-harari-klaus-schwab-what-do-we-do-with-billions-of-useless-human.html
