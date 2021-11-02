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Ep# 155 ”FLOP 26” Panic and Pay Up!!!!!
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10 views • November 02, 2021
My assessment on the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK. Proof of Contradictions, Hypocrisy ,Foreign Influences on CDN Oil and More "Soap Box " Standing.
#RebelNews, #Cop26,#CrustyCanuck
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Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
From Rebel News, Friends of Science weigh in on "Influences" on Keeping CDN Oil away from consumers and other markets.: https://www.rebelnews.com/foreign_funding_flowing_into_canda_to_stop_oil_and_gas_development?fbclid=IwAR30V8jLBcEXj3KmKDUbY4xLcCnFt6FuJQCi6rAlgw1RDSOB9JAAmwyryLM
National Post exposing the Hypocrisy of Leaders at COP26: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/hypocrisy-in-the-air-at-cop26-more-than-200-private-jets-so-leaders-can-talk-emissions?fbclid=IwAR2-YMcgF48ulC3rl-qQMxlGOMN4qrn69aT6STYpirgZ-ee1joscT2dpjaI
Trudeau Promises a CAP on Oil/ Gas Production in Canada, From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/6LBihWYX9iE?t=2323
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#RebelNews, #Cop26,#CrustyCanuck
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
From Rebel News, Friends of Science weigh in on "Influences" on Keeping CDN Oil away from consumers and other markets.: https://www.rebelnews.com/foreign_funding_flowing_into_canda_to_stop_oil_and_gas_development?fbclid=IwAR30V8jLBcEXj3KmKDUbY4xLcCnFt6FuJQCi6rAlgw1RDSOB9JAAmwyryLM
National Post exposing the Hypocrisy of Leaders at COP26: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/hypocrisy-in-the-air-at-cop26-more-than-200-private-jets-so-leaders-can-talk-emissions?fbclid=IwAR2-YMcgF48ulC3rl-qQMxlGOMN4qrn69aT6STYpirgZ-ee1joscT2dpjaI
Trudeau Promises a CAP on Oil/ Gas Production in Canada, From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/6LBihWYX9iE?t=2323
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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