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Ep# 155 ”FLOP 26” Panic and Pay Up!!!!!
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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10 views • November 02, 2021
My assessment on the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK. Proof of Contradictions, Hypocrisy ,Foreign Influences on CDN Oil and More "Soap Box " Standing.

#RebelNews, #Cop26,#CrustyCanuck



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Sources:

From Rebel News, Friends of Science weigh in on "Influences" on Keeping CDN Oil away from consumers and other markets.: https://www.rebelnews.com/foreign_funding_flowing_into_canda_to_stop_oil_and_gas_development?fbclid=IwAR30V8jLBcEXj3KmKDUbY4xLcCnFt6FuJQCi6rAlgw1RDSOB9JAAmwyryLM

National Post exposing the Hypocrisy of Leaders at COP26: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/hypocrisy-in-the-air-at-cop26-more-than-200-private-jets-so-leaders-can-talk-emissions?fbclid=IwAR2-YMcgF48ulC3rl-qQMxlGOMN4qrn69aT6STYpirgZ-ee1joscT2dpjaI



Trudeau Promises a CAP on Oil/ Gas Production in Canada, From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/6LBihWYX9iE?t=2323

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