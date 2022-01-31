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Makes You Think | Guest: Jimbob Ovalshorts | The Starchild Project
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40 views • January 31, 2022
Makes You Think | Guest: Jimbob Ovalshorts | The Starchild Project
Special guest Jimbob Ovalshorts joins me today in exploring some science and news updates followed by an exploration of the Starchild Project.
Guest websites:
https://www.flowcode.com/page/jimbobovalshorts
https://m.facebook.com/217280408791440/
https://www.tiktok.com/@Jimbobovalshorts
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Special guest Jimbob Ovalshorts joins me today in exploring some science and news updates followed by an exploration of the Starchild Project.
Guest websites:
https://www.flowcode.com/page/jimbobovalshorts
https://m.facebook.com/217280408791440/
https://www.tiktok.com/@Jimbobovalshorts
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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