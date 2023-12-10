Create New Account
The Divine Will: Is it Legitimate? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Published 17 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Dec 9, 2023


The Divine Will is spreading far and wide, but is it approved by the Church? What did Luisa Piccarreta say Jesus told her and what was her role as a mystic? What are the 3 Fiats and the Age of Sanctification? Join Fr. Chris Alar and Daniel O'Connor as they explain this movement in the Church and answer many concerns.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaagPVyxhqY


mysticchristiancatholicfr chris alarexplaining the faithdaniel oconnordivine willluisa piccareta3 fiatsage of sanctification

