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Après Hold-Up, HOLD-ON - PRIMUM NOCERE || Bande Annonce du Film
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115 views • November 20, 2021
Injections, memsonges et trahisons... La suite du film 'Hold-Up', le nouveau film évènement 'PRIMUM NOCERE' produit par un collectif de journalistes indépendants, vient de sortir.
Il est visible SEULEMENT ET UNIQUEMENT sur https://holdup-lefilm.com où vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le louer ou l'acheter.
* Source: https://holdup-lefilm.com
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Il est visible SEULEMENT ET UNIQUEMENT sur https://holdup-lefilm.com où vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le louer ou l'acheter.
* Source: https://holdup-lefilm.com
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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