Covid-19...What Comes Next?

Videos are popping up all over YouTube, talking about COVID19 and the end of the world. Certainly there is a connection between the novel coronavirus and the last days, which we can learn by studying Bible prophecy. But it's not as obvious as most people assume. We know Jesus listed diseases as one of many "signs of the times", but YouTube prophets have taken that fact and falsely stated that the link between the coronavirus and the end times has to do with the rapture coming soon, or the destruction of all life on Earth as a result of the virus. This video exposes other false prophecies, and later explains what you REALLY need to know about the relationship between COVID19 and the end times.