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PROPHETIC SIGNS JUL 9, 2020 - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA IN LOCK DOWN AGAIN
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41 views • July 09, 2020
Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel on annexation ….. Hezbollah Chief: We will do anything to stop extremely dangerous annexation ….. Factory blast near Iran’s capital kills two in latest explosion ….. Melbourne, Australia tower lockdown ….. As the net of the New World Order draws tighter, Christians need to be bolder than ever witnessing the Gospel of Grace to the lost
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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