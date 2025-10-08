Politics, Prophecy, and the Supernatural – L. A. Marzulli

LA Marzulli, author lecturer and filmmaker and host of the podcast, Politics, Prophesy and Supernatural, joins Eileen from California to talk about his journey from new-age, hippie to his battle for freedom from the power of darkness. Then he explains how God called him to research and reveal the hidden history of the fallen angels, the existence of giants and extraterrestrial beings and what it means to the modern world.

To learn more, go to LA Marzulli.net and Rungs of Disclosure.com

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.