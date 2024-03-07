Create New Account
If you Be-LIE-ve We Put a Man on the Moon
Crrow777 Radio
Published 20 hours ago

If you Be-LIE-ve We Put a Man on the Moon

We are told that we landed on the moon and brought men safely home in 1969. And yet, we are currently unable to return after all these years and technical advances. This one observation alone should stand witness to the false nature of earth space agencies. When all is said and done, “they” are all in the same club. Currently “they” claim 11 nations have visited the moon, but as fate and common sense would have it, I claim poppycock best defines “their” 11-nation claim. I state the following outright: The moon – where no man has been before, to include his machines.

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


https://www.crrow777radio.com/568-if-you-be-lie-ve-we-put-a-man-on-the-moon/




deceptionfunnyapollomoonfraudlandingfakeryastronautswildcrrow777

