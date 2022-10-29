America Have To Start Taking a Closer Look at China

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https://gnews.org/articles/496252
Summary：10/23/2022 Retired US Air Force General Blaine Holt: “ We're getting our house in order with great investigations into those compromised and cooperating with China. we need to start challenging every single avenue of approach of involvement with the Chinese.”