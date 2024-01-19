Create New Account
Mr. NOT-Science Talks Disease X, Genes & Other Absurd Science
Unscrew the News
Published 14 hours ago

John(Mr. NOT-Science)comes back to talk to us about the 100% kill rate on the transcripted mice and the bs around disease X. He talks to us about genes and the phoney work that they keep trying to push on us about their science. It's seems like science is supposed to be the new religion to me.

He also breaks down some of the other paradigms I have around GMOs and the stories that we are so used to hearing.

I am not convinced about his theories, but it sure is interesting and important to keep questioning things in 2024. We now know that we have been lied to about a myriad of things for most of our lives, so nothing should be sacred. Everything must be questioned if we are going to eventually get to the truth!

X: https://x.com/sanjay_world?s=20


Web: https://www.sanjayjohn.com/







