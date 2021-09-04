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Is monoclonal antibody treatment saving lives?
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256 views • September 04, 2021
Del Bigtree, September 3, 2021
Covid-19 treatments have been a hotbed of controversy since the onset of the pandemic, but monoclonal antibody treatment seems to be the only regiment for #Covid19 patients that health officials, doctors, and people on all sides can agree on. Texas doctor, Richard Bartlett, MD, who saved countless lives with his steroid Budesonide protocol, shares his experience with Regeneron and how it may be a viable lifeboat.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-monoclonal-antibody-treatment-saving-lives/
Covid-19 treatments have been a hotbed of controversy since the onset of the pandemic, but monoclonal antibody treatment seems to be the only regiment for #Covid19 patients that health officials, doctors, and people on all sides can agree on. Texas doctor, Richard Bartlett, MD, who saved countless lives with his steroid Budesonide protocol, shares his experience with Regeneron and how it may be a viable lifeboat.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-monoclonal-antibody-treatment-saving-lives/
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