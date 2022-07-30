Shemirani & Steele: 528Hz-60GHz - Your Water, Cells & DNA Are Under Attack

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Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and weapons expert Mark Steele join me in this informative episode about frequencies and 5G. Kate starts off with the frequency of 528 Hz and how it is a healing frequency. Mark follows up with the latest on the 5G rollout and how it is being used against the people instead of as it is marketed as a telecommunications frequency. We close it out with a message of hope for those who are fearful and for those who wish to stand against the oppression and tyranny we are facing today.
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