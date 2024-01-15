Create New Account
We're All German Farmers Now! - #NewWorldNextWeek
Published a day ago

January 11, 2024




The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel


@corbettreport




SHOW NOTES AND MP3:


https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw540/




This week on the New World Next Week: the Epstein client list is not a client list, but it is a hangout that misses the deeper issues raised by the Epstein affair; we're all German farmers now as yet another round of farmer protests demonstrate the rousing of free humanity; and copyright lawsuits abound in the fake Drake AI music universe (but Mickey Mouse is fair game!).



Keywords
trumpchildrenrapefoodclimate changeclintontraffickingslaveryjeffrey epsteinghislaine maxwellnewworldnextweekwar on foodthe corbett report official lbry channelgerman farmersgreen tyrannycorbettrepor

