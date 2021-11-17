© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Urgent Call to Attention: For All Jamaicans The Caribbean Citizens & The World
Follow
1
Share
Report
94 views • November 17, 2021
This video Another Perspective The Mystic Philosopher is as the title imply “An urgent Call to Attention for all my fellow Jamaicans and Fellow citizens of The Caribbean” Please listen and take heed.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesgovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilcaribbeanjamaicaconstitutional rightselitistglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemictrinidadmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deathcovid-19 exemption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.