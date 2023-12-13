SHaDoWCa7 sings Lord I Hope This Day Is Good (Don Williams)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on August 3, 2018 along with her original description:

"I hope you enjoy listening and watching. ♥ I hope it brightens your day!"

Revised Lyrics by Destiny Cross: "Lord, I Know Each Day Is Good"

Lord, I know each day is good,

Even when I'm empty and misunderstood,

I will be thankful, Lord, I know I should,

'Cause, Lord, I know each day is good!

Lord, please watch over me,

I've been praying to You faithfully,

I make mistakes though that's not my plan,

But, Lord, I know You understand.

I don't need fortune and I don't need fame,

Send down Your thunder, Lord, send down the rain,

I trust You, Jesus, I don't mean to complain,

So I'll say it once again!

Lord, I know each day is good,

Even when I'm empty and misunderstood,

I will be thankful, Lord, I know I should,

'Cause, Lord, I know each day is good!

There is so much tragedy,

Everywhere I look it's almost all I see,

But I know, Lord, You're watching over me,

Please help me be the one You made me to be!

You've been the King since the dawn of time,

Your ways and thoughts are so much higher than mine!

I may not know why things get out of line,

But I know You are Divine!

Lord, I know each day is good,

Even when I'm empty and misunderstood,

I will be thankful, Lord, I know I should,

'Cause, Lord, I know each day is good!

Lord, I know each day is good,

Even when I'm empty and misunderstood,

I will be thankful, Lord, I know I should,

'Cause, Lord, I know each day is good!

