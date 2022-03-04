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New Zealand Standing Up To Jacinda Ardern | Bad Interview and "Shame On You!"
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275 views • March 04, 2022
Go #NewZealand! 🇳🇿
Wow! #Jacinda Ardern and her evil globalist agenda(s) are crumbling...fast. (Two clips about a day apart)
H/t The Wicked Witch is crumbling… @CitizenFreePress
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-wicked-witch-is-crumbling/
H/t Rebecca April @RebeccaApril10 on twitt H/t 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 @risemelbourne on twitt
God bless you and yours,
Constitution1A
https://gab.com/Constitution1A/posts/107860170672703908
Wow! #Jacinda Ardern and her evil globalist agenda(s) are crumbling...fast. (Two clips about a day apart)
H/t The Wicked Witch is crumbling… @CitizenFreePress
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-wicked-witch-is-crumbling/
H/t Rebecca April @RebeccaApril10 on twitt H/t 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 @risemelbourne on twitt
God bless you and yours,
Constitution1A
https://gab.com/Constitution1A/posts/107860170672703908
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