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At the Gold Coast Freedom Rally. 29 Jan - 22. Mike from Common Law.
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60 views • January 31, 2022
Mike from Common Law gives an insight into our Constitution and how the system has been hijacked.
Gold Coast Freedom Rally, 29th January 2022.
Mike's an expert at Common Law and gave us all a lesson on how to deal with bureaucrats earlier in the day, when two Gold Coast City Council officers showed up and tried to tell us we needed a permit to use the power in the MacIntosh Island park. They left red faced and threatening to call the police, and the rally went ahead with full power for the speakers and PA system, and full people power.
The cops never did show up other than to liaise with the rally organisers and provide an escort for the march, and were a welcome addition to our rally. The local cops always support us and we thank them for their support.
If you'd like to know more about Common Law, please visit https://commonlaw.earth/
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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Gold Coast Freedom Rally, 29th January 2022.
Mike's an expert at Common Law and gave us all a lesson on how to deal with bureaucrats earlier in the day, when two Gold Coast City Council officers showed up and tried to tell us we needed a permit to use the power in the MacIntosh Island park. They left red faced and threatening to call the police, and the rally went ahead with full power for the speakers and PA system, and full people power.
The cops never did show up other than to liaise with the rally organisers and provide an escort for the march, and were a welcome addition to our rally. The local cops always support us and we thank them for their support.
If you'd like to know more about Common Law, please visit https://commonlaw.earth/
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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